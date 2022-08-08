Drep [new] Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $23.83 million and $744,411.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00132071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00035621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067376 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

