Drive Shack (DS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter.

Drive Shack Price Performance

Shares of DS stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Drive Shack has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Drive Shack news, Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 697,726 shares of Drive Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $983,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,132.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 697,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $983,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,132.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wesley R. Edens acquired 302,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,797.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,502,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,954.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,508,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,358 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 167,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Drive Shack by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,363,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Drive Shack by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 82.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 104,818 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

Featured Articles

