Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 59,162 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Terex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Terex by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,914,000 after acquiring an additional 155,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $53.82.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. TheStreet lowered Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

