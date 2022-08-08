Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $773,363,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,116,000 after acquiring an additional 240,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,958,000 after acquiring an additional 107,024 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,451,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,531,000 after acquiring an additional 464,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,625,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,425,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

EQH stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

