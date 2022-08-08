Duality Advisers LP Makes New $3 Million Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $293.89 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

