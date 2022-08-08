Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after buying an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,783,000 after buying an additional 177,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,048,000 after buying an additional 330,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,824,000 after acquiring an additional 180,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.1 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $60.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

