Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $100.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average of $103.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

