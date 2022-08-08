Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $1,401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $165.80 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.54 and its 200 day moving average is $196.00.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.65.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

