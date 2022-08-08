Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.
Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.
Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin
In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Featured Articles
