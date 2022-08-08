Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) versus Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Critical Comparison

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) and Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Cryoport shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and Cryoport’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$149.29 million ($3.53) -3.26 Cryoport $222.61 million 9.40 -$275.53 million ($6.18) -6.85

Volatility & Risk

Dyne Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cryoport. Cryoport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyne Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cryoport has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dyne Therapeutics and Cryoport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cryoport 0 0 6 0 3.00

Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.98%. Cryoport has a consensus price target of $61.33, suggesting a potential upside of 45.20%. Given Dyne Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dyne Therapeutics is more favorable than Cryoport.

Profitability

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and Cryoport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyne Therapeutics N/A -48.87% -42.71% Cryoport -125.96% -14.43% -8.60%

Summary

Dyne Therapeutics beats Cryoport on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts..

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc., a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle. It also provides information dashboards and validation documentation for shipments through data collected by the SmartPak Condition Monitoring System; and vacuum insulated aluminum dewars and cryogenic freezers systems. In addition, the company offers biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; transportation of frozen biological specimens to and from customer locations; and management of incoming and outgoing biological specimens, as well as provides logistics support and management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. It serves biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

