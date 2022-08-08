e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.94

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.94 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,113,395.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,113,395.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,062,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,233.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,868 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.