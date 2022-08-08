Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.