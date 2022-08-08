eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.89.

EBAY stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $184,087,000 after acquiring an additional 33,168 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

