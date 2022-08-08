eBoost (EBST) Trading Up 27.4% Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (EBST) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $387,271.53 and $17.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00020178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00263693 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002261 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.