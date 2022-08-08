Edgeless 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $3.05 million and $13.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Edgeless Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

