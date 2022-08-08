Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Barclays cut their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Edison International by 0.5% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. Edison International’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

