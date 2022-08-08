EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I Begins Coverage on Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.34% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LEGH. B. Riley lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
Legacy Housing Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of LEGH traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.07.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.
