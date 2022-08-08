EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I Begins Coverage on Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LEGH. B. Riley lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LEGH traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.