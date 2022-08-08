Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.06-1.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,616,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,259,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10,808.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 872,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 864,282 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.