EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.7 %

EMCOR Group stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,038. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.15.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.