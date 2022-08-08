Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Employers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Employers has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Employers to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Employers Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EIG opened at $38.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.05. Employers has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $43.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40.

Insider Transactions at Employers

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.72 million. Employers had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Employers news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $491,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,504.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Employers by 224.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,959,000 after buying an additional 319,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Employers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Employers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Employers by 58.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Employers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

