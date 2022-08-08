Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $34,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.43. 40,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.