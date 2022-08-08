Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Energi has a total market cap of $24.63 million and $203,532.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00119488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00022652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00276881 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038847 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 55,059,349 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

