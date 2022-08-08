Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH stock traded down $15.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.73. 84,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,092. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.01. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $306.80. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. KeyCorp upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.74.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,497 shares of company stock valued at $41,130,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

