Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Enstar Group Trading Up 0.2 %
ESGRO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.41. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $27.69.
About Enstar Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enstar Group (ESGRO)
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.