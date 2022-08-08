Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Envestnet also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.84-$1.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. 908,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

