Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Envestnet also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.84-$1.89 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.
Envestnet Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. 908,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envestnet (ENV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.