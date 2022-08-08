Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Envestnet also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.84-$1.89 EPS.

Envestnet Price Performance

NYSE:ENV traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.90. 908,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In related news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.