EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is Ninepoint Partners LP’s 8th Largest Position

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 708.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 35,053 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 1.0% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.33. The company had a trading volume of 66,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,380. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

