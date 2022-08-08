Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.31.

Equinix Stock Up 0.1 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $697.51 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $691.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.39%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

