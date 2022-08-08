Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Essent Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Essent Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $42.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.29%.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,419,000 after purchasing an additional 411,585 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

