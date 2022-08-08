Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 6,980 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Codexis by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Codexis by 33.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 22.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,059,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 191,266 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Codexis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDXS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.45. 35,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $551.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark set a $20.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

