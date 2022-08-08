Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.46% of Castle Biosciences worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 116.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 375,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 202,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 159,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 133,137 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $30.23. 7,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,742. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58.

Insider Activity

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,469 shares of company stock valued at $315,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

Castle Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.