Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 14,613 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.41% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BW. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of BW stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $10.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 152.18%. The firm had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Insider Transactions at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In related news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 386,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,572.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,572.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,531,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,842,575.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 270,000 shares of company stock worth $1,521,900. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.