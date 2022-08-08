Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDMO. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 4.4 %

Avid Bioservices stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.50. 5,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,912. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.15. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 106.75% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $366,294.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,787.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $39,457.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,059. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

