Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 21,557 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $63.47. 7,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,360. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

