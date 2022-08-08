Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. MP Materials comprises 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MP Materials worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078 over the last three months. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MP traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.27. 26,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,637. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

