Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,679 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,936,000 after purchasing an additional 106,018 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,856,000 after acquiring an additional 355,932 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,583,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,364 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,649,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,797,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 238,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,597. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

