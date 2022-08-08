Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.51% of Digi International worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of DGII traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.27. 7,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Digi International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

About Digi International

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also

