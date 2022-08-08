Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.34% of Benchmark Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 215,480 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

NYSE:BHE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.60. 2,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $28.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.