Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cognex comprises 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cognex worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cognex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

CGNX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,233. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

