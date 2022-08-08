Estate Counselors LLC Has $11.52 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,185 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.96. 59,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

