Estate Counselors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,498,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,424,000 after purchasing an additional 41,909 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 467,344 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,918,000 after acquiring an additional 43,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.84. 322,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,552,490. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.45.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.