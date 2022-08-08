Estate Counselors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.11. 7,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,440. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.22.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

