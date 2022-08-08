Estate Counselors LLC Sells 288,399 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $52,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after buying an additional 1,533,890 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $77.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

