Estate Counselors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 781.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

VAW stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,803. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.16. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $152.74 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

