Estate Counselors LLC Sells 7,795 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.84. 322,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,552,490. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.45.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

