Estate Counselors LLC Sells 88,795 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,795 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GEM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,479. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.97.

