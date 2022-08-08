Ethereum Push Notification Service One Day Trading Volume Hits $605,444.00 (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001690 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $605,444.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00763106 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem."

