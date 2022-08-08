Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

EVRI stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.50.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. Everi had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everi will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $979,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,424 shares of company stock valued at $142,632. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 212.6% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 7,296.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

