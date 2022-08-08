EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.02. 986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,322. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.