EvidenZ Price Reaches $0.0913 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0913 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a market cap of $3.53 million and $1,387.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma.

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

